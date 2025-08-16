Israeli soldier who fought in Gaza found dead in apparent suicide

AhlulBayt News Agency: A reservist Israeli trooper, who participated in a recent military onslaught in the besieged Gaza Strip, has been found dead in what appears to be a suicide, according to local media reports.

The Hebrew-language Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, citing a military statement, reported that the remains of the 28-year-old soldier were discovered in the Switzerland Forest close to Tiberias on Thursday.

The trooper is said to have served with the 99th Division, which was active in the Gaza Strip, and was a member of a newly established unit that participated in the combat in the past few weeks.

The Israeli military announced that the Military Police have initiated an investigation regarding the soldier's death, and the results will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General for evaluation.

If verified, this would mark the 17th suicide incident within the military since the start of the year.

Back on July 14, an Israeli soldier was found dead at a military base in the northern sector of the occupied territories, in what is believed to be a suicide incident. The trooper reportedly served with the Nahal Brigade.

The Israeli army said at the time that a Military Police investigation has been opened into the soldier’s death. The findings of the investigation would be sent to the Military Advocate General for review.

A week earlier, another soldier engaged in the bloody Gaza onslaught died by suspected suicide.

Amid the ongoing Gaza war, there has been an increase in the number of suicides among the Israeli military personnel.

At least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 154,906 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

....................

