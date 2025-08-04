Israeli Army reports spike in soldier suicides tied to Gaza war trauma

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army revealed that most of the recent suicides among its soldiers were linked to harsh combat conditions and psychological trauma resulting from long service in operational areas, particularly the Gaza Strip.

Investigations revealed causes of suicide, including traumatic scenes, the loss of comrades, and the stress of ongoing events.

Military sources confirmed that the situation worsened after the war, making it difficult to control soldiers’ psychological states. Between 2022 and 2025, suicide rates rose alarmingly, with 68 soldiers committing suicide during this period, a large proportion of whom were reservists. This reflects a deepening crisis within the Israeli military establishment.

With the escalation of the phenomenon, military circles have expressed concerns about its spread among regular and reserve forces, amid criticism of the devastating psychological effects caused by the fighting in Gaza.

