Twelve European, regional countries supported US, Zionist regime in 12-day war: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: “We were not dealing with the Zionist regime only; there is evidence that at least 12 European and regional countries supported the US and the Zionist regime especially in security dimension,” says Mehdi Fazaeli, member of the Office for Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Revolution in a meeting called Line of Enlightenment held for Razavi servants and personnel at Imam Reza Shrine.

Stating that the enemy sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran, Fazaeli said: “They had extensively planned such a war for a decade. The plan of war had begun approximately 9 months earlier. They imagined they would conquer Tehran, but as Ayatollah Khamenei put it clearly, God destroyed their plan”.

Dividing achievements of the 12-day war into domestic and international categories, he stated: “The first important achievement of the war which is very significant is understanding of the divine aid. If we accept that this victory comes from God, we will not become arrogant and we will know that the path we are on is favored by God”.

The official said: “Another point that was clearly visible during these 12 days was central role of Ayatollah Khamenei throughout the war. If the war had not been managed, morale of the soldiers and the elite community would have been shaken, and if this issue had not been resolved, a severe psychological blow would have been dealt to society. All this happened while Leader of the Revolution appointed new commanders within a few hours, spoke to people on the very first day, and appeared with steadfastness.”

“The solidarity shown by people from all walks of life is an important point that must not be underestimated. The enemy sought civil unrest, while we observed astonishing unity and solidarity from the people,” he added.

Fazaeli went on to say: “Understanding this capacity and preserving this extraordinary solidarity is important, but we should not think it is over as we are in a state of uncertainty”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fazaeli said: “The significant event that occurred in this war was that the nature of enemy became clear for the people. This made us realize that we need to strengthen ourselves in various dimensions”.

He concluded by noting: “One area that needs strengthening is the resistance front and training of a new generation for the future of the Islamic Revolution. Today, the young generation has gained a clear-cut perception of war and defense, and this is very important for continuation of the Islamic Revolution”.

End/ 257