Iran President: Foreigners will not build future for regional nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the future of the West Asia region will not be shaped by external powers. He urged regional nations to harness their own resources and capabilities, asserting that with determination and effort, they can forge a brighter future for their countries.

Speaking at a joint business meeting, which brought together a diverse group of economic activists, academics, government officials, and businessmen from both nations in Islamabad on Sunday, President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani people and government, stating, “Through unity, cohesion, and empathy, we can enhance the dignity and strength of the Islamic Ummah, elevating our nations to a position where they no longer need to depend on foreign powers.”



Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of relationship between Tehran and Islamabad, asserting, “We in Iran are ready to forge an agreement with our Pakistani brothers to unite in all possible areas. Our shared land border, maritime connections, beliefs, and common values present unique opportunities for extensive collaboration.”

Pezeshkian highlighted the cultural, religious, historical, and linguistic ties that bind Iran and Pakistan, stating, "Our connection with Pakistan is deeply intertwined, and our shared beliefs, culture, and literature strengthen our bond."

Reflecting on the recent 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, Pezeshkian acknowledged the support of the Pakistani people for Iran, stating, "During those challenging days, the people of Pakistan demonstrated their solidarity with the Iranian nation. This heartfelt support was invaluable and uplifting for us."

Pezeshkian underscored the imperative of defending the oppressed, saying, “We have a duty to stand up for the oppressed people in Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Kashmir. The atrocities committed in the name of civilization, democracy, and human rights against Muslim children, women, and the elderly strike at the very conscience of humanity. International organizations have remained silent in the face of these injustices.”

