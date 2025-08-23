“The Art of Devotion, Love & Ashura” exhibition blends faith, creativity in Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Quranic and religious art exhibition titled “The Art of Devotion, Love & Ashura” was organized at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir, in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, on Thursday.

The exhibition, held by the Tebyan Quranic Research Institute, brought together more than a hundred paintings and calligraphic works created by both budding and senior artists, all revolving around themes of Quran, Karbala, spirituality, and devotion.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Registrar of Kashmir University, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, and drew hundreds of students, faculty members, children and art lovers who thronged the Gandhi Bhawan hall to witness the unique amalgamation of faith and artistic expression.

Senior Kashmiri artist Arshid Sauleh, who also had his works displayed in the exhibition, said the event provided an opportunity for young artists to attempt calligraphy and figurative art. “Two of my paintings were present in the exhibition. I do Quran with landscape, and I use Quranic verses in contemporary world art. I don’t do traditional calligraphy; this is calligraphy in form with a universal touch. It includes calligraphy as a form using different objects in a cosmic form,” he explained.

He added that since the exhibition was themed on Imam Hussein (AS), he used verses of the Quran because Imam Hussein (AS) is the practical manifestation of the Quran. “Quran and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) are together and they cannot be separated,” he said.

Sauleh also stressed that budding artists need to learn more about materials, space division and technical aspects to refine their creative expressions.

Aga Syed Abid Hussaini of the Tebyan Quranic Research Institute highlighted the importance of connecting the message of Karbala with the teachings of the Quran.

“We had done one exhibition on the Quran earlier, but this one relates the Quran with Karbala which is important to understand. The kind of paintings which came forth are worth more than the lecture of many minutes. They carry very deep meaning and expression,” he said.

“It is important to understand that Karbala and the Quran are not different, and their relevance in contemporary times is more than ever before. We need to bring the right perspectives before the public,” Hussaini said.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants for their efforts and thanked the management of the University of Kashmir for granting permission to host the exhibition.

The exhibition featured the works of artists including Tasaduq Hussain, Irfan Hussain, Ishfar Ali, and Mohammad Afzal, while several faculty members including , Dean Students Welfare Prof. Parvez Ahmad, Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan and Dr Abid Gulzar and also attended and lauded the efforts of the artists and calligraphers.

Adding a new dimension to the event, Ilyas Rizvi presented the emotional aspect of Kashmiri Azadari through a photographic presentation titled Mahq-e-Arbaeen showcasing traditional Muharram processions. His photographic documentation provided a moving narrative of devotion and mourning in Kashmiri culture.

Mubashir Hussain’s digital art was also displayed.

Among the visitors, Muhammad Saqlain observed that true art lies beyond the visible layers of color. “More than colors, which is the process of art, it is important that the expression of art is understood. That is the real art. Behind the colors lies the real story which goes on in the mind of the artist,” he remarked, drawing attention to the emotional depth in the paintings.

A particularly touching moment came from Syed Hyder Abbas, a school-going child who explained the theme of his own artwork. “My work depicts Imam Hussein’s (AS) daughter Hazrat Sakeena hugging her father in the battlefield of Karbala, and the tents of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) are on the sidelines,” he said. His painting, filled with innocence and deep symbolism, drew admiration from many attendees who felt it captured the essence of sacrifice and love.

Aga Syed Hadi who attended the exhibition also spoke about the importance of such efforts in contemporary times. “The expression of the Quran and Ashura in terms of painting is the need of the hour, and the youngsters will better their art with such platforms. It is needed that they continue to channel their creativity into expressing these eternal truths,” he remarked.

Organizers said that the combination of devotion, artistic imagination, and historical memory made “The Art of Devotion, Love & Ashura” a significant cultural and spiritual experience at the University of Kashmir.

