Kashmiri Shia cleric condemns Indian media for insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mousavi, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Sharia Association, has strongly condemned a recent report by India TV that he described as “insulting and provocative” toward Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In an official statement, Mousavi denounced the broadcast as part of a broader campaign by the enemies of Islam and the Islamic Ummah, calling it "absolutely unacceptable." He expressed deep concern, stating that the attack on Ayatollah Khamenei was not only a personal insult but also an affront to the entire Muslim world and the global Resistance Front.

“This was a deliberate move aimed at creating division among Muslims and advancing the agenda of arrogant and Zionist forces,” he said, urging officials and institutions to respond with urgency through legal and social channels.

Mousavi demanded a formal and public apology from India TV and other involved networks, warning that failure to do so would prompt peaceful protests. “The Association reserves the right to act, and any consequences will lie with the media outlets that ignored the gravity of their actions,” he stated.

Calling on scholars, intellectuals, and Islamic organizations to speak out, Mousavi emphasized the importance of unity in defending religious dignity. “The Supreme Leader is not just a figure for Iran—he is a symbol of resistance and hope for free people worldwide. Any offense against him is an attack on sacred values and human dignity.”

He concluded with a call for a firm and united stance by the global Muslim community to confront such provocations decisively.

