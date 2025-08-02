Iran’s resistance reflects path of AhlulBayt: Seminary official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Shabzendehdar, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, emphasized the spiritual and historical continuity between the resistance of the Iranian nation and the enduring path of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), during a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) at the Razavi Holy Shrine.

Speaking Wednesday evening at the Imam Khomeini (RA) porch of the shrine, in the presence of pilgrims and local residents, Ayatollah Shabzendehdar remarked:

“The path of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) is marked by patience, steadfastness, and resistance against tyranny. The faithful and revolutionary nation of Iran, by standing firm against global arrogance, continues this luminous path.”

Mourning for Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS)

He noted that, according to some Islamic narrations, the fifth of Safar marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS), describing it as a profound tragedy in Islamic history:

“His martyrdom was such a calamity that angels, humans, and even animals mourned him.”

Resistance as a Legacy of Faith

Ayatollah Shabzendehdar drew parallels between historical enmity toward the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and contemporary challenges facing the Islamic world, pointing to recent atrocities, including the killing of innocent children by Zionist regime.

“The enemies of Islam today, much like those of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), continue to spread malice and oppression,” he said. “But the Iranian people, rooted in the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, have shown extraordinary resilience, remaining steadfast in the face of hardship.”

Shia Islam: A School of Resistance and Dignity

Citing a Western intellectual, he highlighted the distinct character of Shia Islam:

“The followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) do not bow to oppression, fueled by their deep devotion and love for those noble figures.”

He concluded by urging the faithful to model their lives—personally, socially, and politically—on the example of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS):

“If we align our actions with the principles of those noble ones, we will attain divine satisfaction and success both in this world and the hereafter.”

........................

End/ 257