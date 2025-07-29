Iranian Navy affirms full maritime security in northern Indian Ocean

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani conducted an on-site inspection of surface and subsurface naval units stationed in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf to evaluate the maritime security situation.

During the Sunday visit, Irani expressed appreciation for the opportunity to assess the operational readiness of naval forces.

He stated that full security has been established in the region, particularly in the northern Indian Ocean, thanks to the persistent presence of Iranian naval personnel.

“Today, we examined the readiness of our naval forces who are protecting the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic, with a strong focus on strengthening combat capabilities,” Irani said.

The commander emphasized the ongoing path of resistance inspired by Iranian martyrs, particularly those who stood against global arrogance and sacrificed their lives.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces, has consistently called for boosting the Navy’s combat capabilities and insisted on maintaining a strategic presence in international waters and high seas.

