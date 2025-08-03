Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies rumors of embassy closures in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly rejected recent rumors suggesting the closure of foreign embassies in Tehran, labeling the claims as part of a psychological warfare campaign orchestrated by the Israeli regime.

In a statement issued to IRNA on Saturday, the ministry’s Public Relations Office dismissed the reports as entirely baseless and aimed at inciting public anxiety and diplomatic tension.

“The narrative surrounding embassy closures is a psychological operation driven by Zionist media centers,” the statement asserted.

The ministry further clarified that the false claims originated from certain Telegram channels affiliated with anti-Iran groups and linked to the Israeli regime.

The denial comes in response to allegations circulated earlier by a Telegram channel, which claimed that several Western nations had shut down their diplomatic missions in Tehran.

....................

End/ 257