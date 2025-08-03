Iran President calls for Muslim collaboration on scientific, industrial, agricultural development

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Muslims to unite in the fields of science, industry, and agriculture to effectively address the needs of Islamic nations and to establish a robust and cohesive front against external pressures.

In a meeting with Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, President Pezeshkian said, “We must share our scientific, industrial, and agricultural capabilities and work together to meet the needs of the Islamic community by forming a united bloc.”

Pezeshkian reiterated his appreciation for the support and solidarity shown by the people of Pakistan during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, stating that if Muslims around the world unite, the Zionist regime will no longer be able to target independent nations separately.

Pezeshkian, who traveled to Lahore to honor great Muslim poet and thinker Muhammad Iqbal, held a brief meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. During this meeting, Nawaz Sharif praised the resilience of the Iranian people in the face of recent attacks by the Israeli regime.

He remarked, “We stand firmly with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in the future, we will stand stronger than ever. The Iranian people, through their steadfast resistance, have not only defended their homeland but have also showcased a proud and renewed image of Iran. This resistance was not mere opposition to a regime; it represented a courageous confrontation with global powers. The people of Iran have revived their glorious history of thousands of years through their unwavering spirit. In Pakistan, we regard this resistance as a source of dignity and pride.”

He further added, “My presence at the airport to welcome the president of Iran is a tribute to this remarkable resilience. Pakistan is not just a neighbor but a brother to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we are committed to developing and strengthening our relations in all areas.”

