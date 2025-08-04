Iran President calls for int’l consensus to stand against Israeli atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday that the ongoing aggressions of the Israeli regime in the West Asia region have underscored the urgent need for a regional and global consensus to address the crimes committed by this regime.

During a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of his visit to the neighboring country, the Iranian president condemned the inhumane crimes of the Israeli regime in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the genocide perpetrated by this regime in Gaza and its blatant aggressions and destabilizing actions in the region. He also emphasized the urgent necessity to immediately halt these actions, which was a key point discussed in the meetings in Islamabad.

Referring to the ongoing aggressions of the Israeli regime, the president described these actions as a renewed warning for the Islamic world and the international community, stating that these aggressions have once again underscored the need for a regional and global consensus against the unlawful actions of the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian also stated that the Iranian and Pakistani officials believe there should be more active, effective, and pragmatic cooperation among regional countries, especially Muslim nations, to counter the aggressions of the expansionist Israeli regime.

The president referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries, stating that the emphasis during this trip was on advancing a neighborhood policy as a central principle of Iran's foreign policy.

Regarding bilateral relationship between Iran and Pakistan, he highlighted the extensive potential in bilateral relations, expressing his deep belief that the volume of trade between the two nations could easily and quickly be increased from the current $3 billion to the projected $10 billion.

Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the discussions held during the visit to Pakistan, noting that fruitful conversations took place in political, economic, commercial, and cultural areas, resulting in the signing of important documents on various topics between the two countries. These documents could facilitate and enhance cooperation in trade, culture, tourism, transportation, and scientific and educational exchanges, he noted.

The president further emphasized the need to strengthen security in the border areas between the two countries, noting that in light of the threats posed by terrorist groups in border regions, increasing cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to secure the borders and ensure peace and comfort for citizens in border cities has been agreed upon.

Pezeshkian pointed out the broad consensus between Tehran and Islamabad regarding regional and international developments, stating that fortunately, there is significant agreement between the two countries concerning regional and global developments.

In conclusion, President Pezeshkian expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the government and people of Pakistan. He also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sharif to visit Tehran at a mutually convenient time, with the aim of continuing their dialogue and advancing the discussions initiated during this visit.

