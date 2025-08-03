Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers meet to strengthen bilateral ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday night in Islamabad, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss strategies for enhancing bilateral relations and fostering regional cooperation.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership between Tehran and Islamabad. The discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting regional stability, expanding trade, and boosting economic cooperation.

According to IRNA, Araqchi and Ishaq Dar also explored opportunities to intensify engagement across key sectors of mutual interest, underscoring the shared vision for a more integrated and prosperous region.

The meeting took place during the official two-day visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Industry, Mining and Trade, Roads and Urban Development, and Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

