Araqchi warns against Israel’s plots to disrupt regional security

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Israeli regime aims to disrupt security in the region, and called on regional countries to remain vigilant in the face of such plots.

Araqchi made the remark in a phone conversation with the United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

Araqchi said the Israeli regime is addicted to warmongering and lawlessness.

The top Iranian and Emirati diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation in Palestine.

Araqchi and Nahyan also exchanged views about ways to improve mutual relations in various political, economic and commercial fields.

They underscored the need to make use of both countries’ capacities and potentials to expand relations in the issues of common interest.