Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties ahead of Presidential visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the eve of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Islamabad, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Is'haq Dar held a telephone conversation on Friday night to review the current state of bilateral relations and finalize the agenda for the visit.

According to IRNA, during the call, both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on expanding economic and trade relations. The ministers emphasized the importance of deepening ties and explored practical steps to facilitate mutual exchanges and strengthen strategic collaboration.

