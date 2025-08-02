Widespread protests erupt in Pakistan over ban on land travel for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: A wave of protests has swept across Pakistan in response to the government's recent decision to ban land travel to the holy shrines during the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him). The move has drawn strong condemnation from religious leaders and civil society, with demonstrators staging rallies and symbolic sit-ins, particularly in the city of Karachi.

Pilgrims and mourners of Imam Hussein (AS) gathered to denounce the travel restrictions, chanting slogans demanding an immediate reversal of the policy. Protesters argued that the decision violates religious freedoms, civil rights, and the government’s constitutional responsibilities.

Speaking at the demonstration, Hujjat al-Islam Nazer Abbas Taqvi, Deputy Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, criticized the government for failing to provide secure routes instead of imposing blanket restrictions.

“By closing land routes, the government is undermining both religious and human rights. Ensuring the safety, dignity, and freedom of citizens is a fundamental duty of any government,” Taqvi said. “We categorically reject this decision and demand the immediate reopening of all routes for pilgrims.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Hujjat al-Islam Kamran Abedi called the ban a blatant infringement on religious liberty. “Arbaeen is a profound religious observance for millions of Muslims. No authority has the right to obstruct this spiritual obligation. Restricting land travel is unacceptable in any democratic society.”

Demonstrators also voiced strong criticism of Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reacting to his statements defending the ban. Protesters warned that if the restrictions remain in place, the scale of public demonstrations will intensify.

At the close of the rally, participants urged senior government officials to reconsider the decision and facilitate secure, legal, and unimpeded travel for Arbaeen pilgrims. They cautioned that continued inaction could fuel broader public unrest and erode trust in the state’s commitment to religious and civil freedoms.

......................

End/ 257