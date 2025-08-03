Mofid app launches free housing reservation system for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi mobile application has launched a new online reservation system to provide free overnight accommodation for pilgrims during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The initiative, announced by the executive director of the Mofid app, is intended to enhance comfort and safety for millions of participants making the journey to Karbala, Iraq, for the religious observance.

“This online reservation service for free housing aims to ease the pilgrims’ stay and ensure their security and well-being during the Arbaeen pilgrimage,” said Mohammad Al-Mousawi, executive director of Mofid, according to Iraq’s official news agency.

He explained that the platform combines community resources and digital infrastructure to help pilgrims access safe and reliable lodging. “This is a collaborative, people-driven initiative to serve pilgrims during this significant religious occasion,” Al-Mousawi said.

The free housing service offers nightly capacity for up to 75,000 pilgrims. It includes features such as instant messaging with automatic translation, 24/7 technical support, and availability in six international languages.

Pilgrims from more than 25 countries have already registered on the platform, and organizers expect the number of hosts and participants in Iraq to grow substantially in the coming days.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The pilgrimage to his shrine in Karbala is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions each year.

During the pilgrimage, thousands of moukebs—temporary roadside service stations—offer free meals, drinks, medical care, and lodging. Many Iraqi families also open their homes or communal spaces to accommodate pilgrims overnight, free of charge.

Pilgrims can book their free accommodation through the Mofid app.

.....................

End/ 257