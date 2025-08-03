Najaf Seminary mobilizes 4,000 missionaries for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Najaf Ashraf Seminary has held its 14th annual propaganda and religious outreach conference in preparation for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage. This year’s event aims to mobilize more than 4,000 male and female seminary-trained missionaries to guide and serve the millions of pilgrims making the journey from Najaf to Karbala.

Under the slogan “Speech Begins from Najaf, and Guidance Bears Fruit on the Route to Karbala,” the conference drew a large turnout of seminary scholars, professors, and students. The initiative is a key part of the seminary’s religious mission and commitment to supporting the spiritual needs of pilgrims during the annual Arbaeen procession.

A Strategic Religious Mission

Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Muhammad Ali Bahr al-Uloom, a senior professor at the Najaf Seminary, described the conference as a foundational step toward a broader religious outreach campaign that will coincide with the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“This program is conducted under the supervision of the highest Shia authorities,” he said. “The seminary students have always been at the forefront of this spiritual movement, and this year, they will serve pilgrims with even greater strength and readiness.”

4,000 Missionaries Mobilized

Sayyid Muhammad Habal al-Mateen, a seminary student and organizer, provided further details, noting that 2,500 male and over 1,500 female missionaries will be deployed along the Najaf-Karbala route, also known as the “Ya Hussain” path. In addition, more than 100 Quran memorizers will assist in the religious education and guidance of pilgrims.

150 Guidance Centers Along the Pilgrimage Route

As part of the program, 150 guidance centers have been established along the route. Each center will operate in two shifts—morning and evening—staffed by teams of three missionaries. These centers will offer services such as answering pilgrims’ religious questions, clarifying theological doubts, and providing Quranic recitation and interpretation.

Beyond Guidance: A Range of Spiritual Services

Hujjat al-Islam Aqeel al-Aboudi, another seminary professor, emphasized that the scope of missionary work during Arbaeen extends beyond answering questions.

“These centers will also host congregational prayers and address the deeper spiritual and theological needs of the pilgrims,” he said. “The presence of clerics is essential to ensure accurate communication of religious teachings and support for the pilgrims' spiritual journey.”

Backed by Religious Authorities

The annual program is held with the strong backing of Najaf’s leading religious authorities and is viewed as a cornerstone of the seminary’s public religious mission. The goal is to enhance religious awareness, promote the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), and provide pilgrims with spiritual and theological support during one of the most significant religious gatherings in the Islamic world.

