Najaf Friday Imam: Arbaeen pilgrimage is largest public gathering in human history

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his Friday sermon at the Fatima Husayniyya in Najaf Ashraf, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Sadr al-Din Qabanji strongly condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the unparalleled significance of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Addressing worshippers, the Friday Imam decried the silence of the international community in the face of a "human genocide" in Gaza. "The Gaza tragedy continues to pain the dead human conscience of the world," he said. "A crisis of famine proportions is unfolding. People are being deprived of even the most basic necessities—bread and water—while no sanctions have been imposed on Israel."

He continued: "The international community remains silent. We demand that Netanyahu be added to the list of global terrorists. The time has come for the removal of this cancerous tumor."

Turning to the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Sayyid Qabanji highlighted its spiritual and societal impact, calling it "the largest public gathering in human history." He urged media outlets across the world—especially international, Islamic, and Iraqi networks—to give this monumental event the coverage it deserves.

“We also call on the competent authorities to ban sectarian and provocative media networks, and to take appropriate legal actions within the scope of the law,” he added.

The Imam also referenced historical documents from the Baathist regime, which illustrate the regime’s long-standing antagonism toward religious observance and the Arbaeen pilgrimage. One such document warned against pilgrims traveling on rural roads to Karbala, outlining efforts to detain them. Another prohibited the distribution of food and water to pilgrims, threatening punishment for those who defied the ban.

Highlighting the spiritual symbolism of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), Qabanji asked, “Why is Imam Hussein such a powerful symbol?” He answered, “Imam Hussein represents the ideal human being—a revolution of truth, justice, and divine purpose. What sets him apart is his martyrdom, which demands justice and the restoration of rights. He is the embodiment of lost dignity, waiting for someone to restore it.”

He concluded the sermon with a message of unity and reverence: “Today, we live the most beautiful moments of our lives during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. We extend congratulations to all nations participating in this immense spiritual grace.”

