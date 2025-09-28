Najaf Friday Prayer Imam: World fears blood of martyrs, just as it feared blood of Imam Hussain

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Sadr al-Din Qabanchi, Imam of Friday Prayer in Najaf Ashraf, described martyrdom as a source of strength that nourishes the tree of resistance and pride.

Speaking at the Fatima Husseiniyah Grand Mosque, he said the world fears the blood of the martyrs, just as it feared the blood of Imam Hussein (PBUH), emphasizing that martyrdom is an honor, not a weakness.

Addressing regional and global issues, Qabanchi criticized attempts to disarm resistance forces, noting the contradictions in how oppressors are often portrayed as the oppressed. He cited Hezbollah, Hamas, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, and the Houthis as examples of groups defending their nations against external and internal threats.

On Palestine, he highlighted the growing international recognition of the Palestinian state, saying the cause has moved “from death to life,” while Israel has declined.

The Friday prayer leader also reflected on human growth in his sermon series, emphasizing the balance between submission to divine destiny and striving for positive change, describing both as essential for spiritual and social development.