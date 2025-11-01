Najaf Friday Imam: Roblox a satanic game, tool of soft war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Imam of Najaf Ashraf, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadreddin Qabbanchi, has described the popular online game Roblox as a “satanic” tool used in the soft war against societies, praising the Iraqi Interior Ministry for banning it.

Delivering his sermons at the Fatima Husseiniyah Grand Mosque in Najaf, Hojatoleslam Qabbanchi said Roblox may appear childish but “embodies deep evil” and poses a greater threat than armed warfare. “Soft war does not require weapons or bloodshed—it seduces and captivates people without them realizing it,” he warned.

He commended the Interior Ministry for its efforts to protect families by prohibiting the game and dismantling networks involved in begging, witchcraft, and satanic practices.

Touching on Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, the cleric urged political groups to avoid sectarian rhetoric. “The language of sectarianism is neither constitutional nor suitable for a peaceful transfer of power,” he said, calling on the majority to express their views through rational and democratic means.

