Baghdad Friday Imam: Israel, Trump forced to accept resistance conditions in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Baghdad Friday Prayer Imam Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi has hailed the Gaza ceasefire as a clear victory for the Islamic resistance, saying it marks Israel and Donald Trump’s surrender to the will of the Palestinian people after two years of steadfast struggle against aggression.

Delivering his sermons in Baghdad, the prominent scholar from the Najaf Seminary said the ceasefire proves that the era of Zionist impunity is over. He stressed that the agreement — which includes a partial Israeli withdrawal and prisoner exchange — does not signal the end of resistance, warning that Netanyahu cannot be trusted to honor its terms.

“The resistance imposed its own conditions,” Ayatollah Mousavi declared. “Victory is not measured by the number of martyrs, but by the achievement of strategic goals and the defeat of the enemy’s plans.”

He sharply condemned Trump’s attempt to take credit for halting the war, saying: “Anyone who armed and supported the Israeli killing machine cannot call himself a man of peace.” The cleric described the United States as the mother of evil in the region, accusing Washington of granting Tel Aviv the green light to commit war crimes.

Ayatollah Mousavi also criticized certain Arab states and Turkey for their silence and complicity, saying their fear for the survival of their own regimes prevented them from defending the oppressed people of Gaza. He noted that some Persian Gulf countries have now begun to distance themselves from Washington and engage in dialogue with Russia, China, and Iran — a shift he said reflects the decline of American influence in the region.

Warning against the continuation of the so-called “New Middle East” project aimed at dividing Arab nations and expanding Israeli dominance, he emphasized that regional unity and independence from American control are the only paths to real peace and stability.

Concluding his remarks, Ayatollah Mousavi urged Muslim and Arab nations to consolidate their strength and cooperation, saying:

“If the Islamic world were united, neither Trump nor anyone else could impose their will, and not a single child of Gaza would have been martyred.”

He also called on Iraqis to remain vigilant ahead of the upcoming elections, describing them as a decisive moment for the country’s stability and future.

