Senior cleric: Islam’s divine universality to guide humanity until end of time

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a ceremony unveiling two major scholarly works, Fiqh al-Hukuma and Fiqh al-Mujtama , Hojatoleslam Muhammad Hassan Zamani highlighted Islam’s unique capacity to address the spiritual, social, and intellectual needs of humanity in every era.

The event, held at the Media and Cyberspace Center of the Seminaries, celebrated the works of Hojatoleslam Muhammad Hadi Mofatteh.

Hojatoleslam Zamani, who serves as advisor to the director of the seminaries on Islamic denominations, praised the organizers and called for the institutionalization of unveiling ceremonies for new academic works in the seminary. He emphasized that in countries such as Egypt, authors themselves often sponsor review sessions of their publications to promote scholarly debate — a tradition, he said, that reflects genuine scientific vitality and should be cultivated within seminaries.

In the main part of his remarks, Zamani underscored the universality of Islam, describing it as “the only global religion capable of responding to all human needs at all times.” He explained that this universality manifests in three dimensions: the comprehensiveness of Islamic jurisprudence, the future globalization of Islam, and the worldwide expansion of its followers.

“God has legislated the rules of Islam in a way that makes them responsive to all human societies until the Day of Judgment,” he stated.

Quoting verses from the Holy Qur’an, including “لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ” (“that He may make it prevail over all religion”), Zamani said the divine promise of Islam’s eventual global dominance is a Qur’anic certainty. He concluded by stressing that the clergy must play an active role in realizing this divine mission.

