Iran, Egypt Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation, bilateral relations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

According to Mehr, the ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in Gaza, particularly in light of the recent understanding aimed at halting the ongoing genocide in the besieged territory.

Expressing deep concern over the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, which have led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Palestinians, Araghchi underscored the responsibility of ceasefire guarantors and the international community to prevent further crimes and massacres.

The Egyptian foreign minister was also briefed on Iran’s stance regarding the nuclear issue, as the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultations on matters of mutual and regional concern.

