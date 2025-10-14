Netizens slam criminal Trump's Knesset speech that celebrated genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by regional leaders, has formalized a historic Gaza ceasefire agreement during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Trump’s subsequent speech at the Israeli Knesset, celebrating the agreement, on Monday, ignited widespread criticism from journalists, commentators, and netizens, who condemned it as a grotesque endorsement of genocide in Gaza.

Trump praised the Israeli regime and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and also boasted about supplying lethal American weapons to the regime.

Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh, members of Israel’s joint Hadash-Taal party, interrupted Trump’s address to the Knesset with banners demanding the recognition of the Palestinian state. They were both removed from the parliament.

Trump’s address at the Knesset sparked a firestorm of criticism online, where social media commentators accused him of glorifying violence and disregarding Palestinian suffering.

Jeremy Scahill (@jeremyscahill), a journalist at DropSiteNews, wrote: “The scene in the Knesset with Trump is like watching the inverse of a war crimes tribunal. The leaders and facilitators of the Gaza genocide are congratulating each other and applauding their crimes.”

Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW), a Palestinian journalist from Deir al-Balah, tweeted: “Trump and the members of the Knesset cheering and saluting Netanyahu can tell you everything you need to know about the world we live in. A summit that would present world leaders known as accomplices to the Holocaust in Gaza as peacemakers. Insane!”

Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh), a social and political commentator, described the event as: “Grotesque celebrations in the pantomime that is the Israeli Knesset. Led by the man who bankrolled the genocide—Donald Trump. A monstrous cult disguised as Western civilisation.”

Rachel Shabi (@rachshabi), a political journalist, remarked: “The long ovation for Trump in the Israeli Knesset right now, the cheers and name-checks for a roll-call of US genocide-enablers from Israel’s genocide-enacting parliamentarians is so grotesque, such a dystopian inversion of truth or justice.”

Michael Tracey (@mtracey), a journalist, criticized: “While toadies call for him to be given the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump goes to the Knesset and brags about bombing Iran. He repeats the Mossad-manufactured line that Iran was ‘two months’ away from getting a nuclear weapon, and says he’ll put Kushner in charge of a new Iran ‘deal.’”

Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber), a six-time award-winning journalist, posted: “Then came Trump after Netanyahu. And somehow, it got worse. 1/ The Knesset roared as Trump bragged of ‘beautiful bombs’ & Netanyahu grinned beside his wannabe messiah. This grotesque rally wasn’t peace, it was war crimes dressed as victory. Gaza’s 70,000 dead? Ignored. GazaErased KnessetShame.”

Dima Khatib (@Dima_Khatib), also a journalist, likened the event to: “They keep clapping for Trump at the Knesset. It feels like a pre-school play where the parents keep clapping at each sentence, marveled by their kids being on stage for the first time.”

Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska), a journalist and former BBC presenter, noted: “TRUMP’s Knesset address is in turn grandiose, jingoistic, full of inaccuracies, pro-Israel, uninterested in Palestinians, big on promises, low on detail—while simultaneously cajoling & lightly teasing Netanyahu who he’s encouraging to permanently end his military campaign.”

The backlash reflects deep divisions over the ceasefire deal and Trump’s role in it, with critics arguing that the Knesset speech glossed over the immense human toll in Gaza.



