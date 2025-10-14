Knesset member ejected from Trump’s speech for demanding recognition of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Knesset Member, Ayman Odeh, commented on Monday on his removal from the Knesset chamber during US President Donald Trump’s speech, asserting that he was “ejected merely for raising the simplest demand: the recognition of a State of Palestine.”

Odeh posted a picture on his X account of the paper he held up in the chamber, which read: “Recognize Palestine!”

In his post, Odeh stated that his expulsion came for making a demand “agreed upon by the entire international community”—the acknowledgement of the simple truth that two peoples exist in the region, stressing that neither side is going anywhere.

