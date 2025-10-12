Trump to Address Israeli Knesset Amid Gaza Ceasefire Developments

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on October 13.

President Trump will also take part in a ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, commemorating the formal conclusion of the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement. This was confirmed in the official itinerary released Saturday by the White House press office.

Trump is expected to arrive in occupied Palestine on the morning of October 13. He will meet with families of individuals held captive by Hamas and later address the Knesset. No additional details were disclosed.

At 10:45 a.m. GMT, Trump will arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the peace ceremony. He will then return to the United States. On October 10, Trump had announced plans to meet with leaders from various countries while in Egypt.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stated that over twenty nations have been invited to the Summit for Peace, which marks the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. However, the list of attendees has not been made public.

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that the ceasefire in Gaza began at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Israeli forces have since repositioned along new deployment lines. A 72-hour countdown has begun for the release of captives held by Hamas in the Gaza enclave.

