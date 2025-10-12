After 2 years of war, Gaza sees first night of peace; families find a chance to breathe

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the first time in months, residents of Gaza experienced a quiet night as the ceasefire entered its second day, bringing a sense of relief and cautious hope.

Following two years of relentless destruction, massacres, displacement, and the collapse of basic infrastructure, a rare calm has descended on the Gaza Strip, allowing people to return to their devastated neighborhoods—though the humanitarian crisis remains severe.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced residents continued to pour back into Gaza City, traveling along al-Rasheed and Salahuddin roads.

Many families returned to inspect the ruins of their homes, while others pitched tents amid the rubble, attempting to reclaim fragments of their former lives.

Scenes across the city reflected a mix of sorrow and resilience: men removing debris, women sweeping outside collapsed buildings, and children searching for toys buried under the wreckage.

Despite the ceasefire, widespread destruction still obstructs movement and delays the restoration of vital services, as debris continues to cover the streets.

Government agencies, municipalities, and volunteer groups are working to clear roads, assist returning residents, and deliver humanitarian aid.

The ceasefire took effect at noon on Friday as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

Trump is expected to travel to the Middle East on Sunday or Monday to commemorate the success of the ceasefire negotiations.

He is scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for the Gaza ceasefire agreement in Egypt, where a summit of global leaders will be held.

During the trip, Trump will first visit Israel and deliver an address to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

The US president’s visit follows his Thursday announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the initial phase of a ceasefire deal over Gaza.

