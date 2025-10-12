Israel extends Al Jazeera Ramallah office closure for seventh time

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime has renewed for the seventh time the closure of Al Jazeera’s office in the city of Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, for a period of 60 days, starting on Saturday morning.

According to a report by Al Jazeera Arabic, a notice, ordered by the Israeli military commander in the West Bank, was put at the entrance of the City Center Building, where Al Jazeera’s office is located on the eighth floor.

Israel accuses the Qatari news network of what it calls “aiding terrorists” as the channel has been extensively covering the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza and its brutal crackdown against Palestinians in the West Bank, which was intensified following the start of the Gaza conflict in early October 2023.

Israel initially closed Al Jazeera’s Ramallah office for 45 days in September 2024 when troops stormed the building. The regime later revoked the press credentials of Al Jazeera’s journalists, following a decision in May that year to ban the channel from broadcasting from Israel.

The network called the restrictions and oppressive measures an attempt to “prevent the world from witnessing the reality of the situation in the occupied territories and the ongoing war on Gaza and the devastating impact on innocent civilians,” according to Al Jazeera English.

Israel’s restrictions on the news network are part of a wider campaign by the regime, which is widely believed to be aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian voices.

Nearly 300 journalists and media workers have been killed in the Gaza war, including 10 from Al Jazeera, the network reported earlier this week, citing the Shireen Abu Akleh Observatory.

