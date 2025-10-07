Clashes Intensify in Aleppo as Syrian Forces and SDF Exchange Fire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Intense clashes have erupted in northern and northeastern Syria, particularly around Aleppo, with reports of heavy fighting and casualties between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A security official from the al-Jolani regime told Al Jazeera that SDF shelling on residential areas in Aleppo resulted in the deaths of three security personnel and injuries to several others.

According to SANA, the official news agency of the Syrian regime, the Ministry of Defense has begun repositioning troops and military equipment across multiple northern and northeastern regions.

SANA further reported that SDF forces targeted the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafiyeh using mortar shells and heavy machine guns.

In contrast, the SDF-affiliated outlet Hawar News presented a different account, stating that the mortar and machine-gun attacks on Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafiyeh were carried out by forces of the Syrian transitional government, not the SDF.

