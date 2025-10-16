Jolani seeks to rebuild ties with Russia after Assad’s fall

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the self-declared president of Syria, has announced that the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration plans to rebuild and redefine its relationship with Russia, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in early December last year.

Jolani made the remarks during his first official visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Kremlin, Jolani said, “We are working to restore and reshape the nature of our ties with Russia,” adding that the HTS-led government would uphold all previous agreements with Moscow.

He emphasized that Syria and Russia share mutual interests and bilateral relations, and that his administration respects all existing agreements with the Russian Federation.

According to Syrian officials cited by Reuters and AFP, Jolani—who formerly led al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch—intended to use the meeting to request that Russia hand over Assad.

President Putin, in response, highlighted the long-standing “special relations” between the two nations and reiterated that Russia has always acted in the interest of the Syrian people. He expressed Moscow’s desire to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Analysts note that despite being adversaries during Syria’s 13-year civil war, the HTS-led government in Damascus has adopted a pragmatic approach toward its dealings with Russia.

For the new leadership in Damascus, maintaining ties with Moscow is seen as essential for rebuilding the country and gaining international recognition.

In a recent interview with CBS, Jolani acknowledged Russia’s deep-rooted ties with Syria, particularly in areas such as state infrastructure, energy, food supply, and strategic interests dating back decades.

