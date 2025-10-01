Israeli Forces Strip and Arrest HTS Militants Near Damascus; Jolani Still Silent

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have reportedly arrested, disarmed, and stripped naked several militants affiliated with Syria’s ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), while the Takfiri-linked regime led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has remained silent on the humiliating incident.

Iraq’s Alahad TV, citing Arab media and local Syrian sources, reported that “several” HTS members were detained by Israeli troops in the Damascus countryside.

The arrests occurred in Dara’a province, southern Syria, near the demarcation line with Israeli-occupied territories, targeting HTS-affiliated security personnel.

According to the report, the detainees were disarmed and stripped of their military uniforms, left naked, while Syrian authorities have yet to respond publicly.

Israeli forces have continued raids across Syria since the Western-backed installation of Jolani—also known as Ahmed al-Sharaa and formerly linked to al-Qaeda and Daesh—as president in Damascus.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December last year, Israel expanded its occupation in southwest Syria, seizing additional territory.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes aimed at dismantling Damascus’s military infrastructure under HTS’s controversial rule.

US President Donald Trump recently announced the lifting of all sanctions against the al-Jolani regime in return for Syria’s normalization of ties with Israel.

Jolani has pledged to normalize relations with Israel, recognize the regime, and exchange ambassadors by the end of 2026.

As part of the normalization deal, the HTS-led government is reportedly preparing to hand over the occupied Golan Heights to Israel.

In recent months, HTS and Israeli officials have held direct talks aimed at halting Tel Aviv’s military operations and reaching a “security agreement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered further incursions into Syrian territory to capture strategic locations.

Experts argue that HTS’s silence and willingness to normalize relations have emboldened Israel to intensify its occupation and airstrikes.



