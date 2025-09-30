Nine Shia and Alawite Civilians Killed in Syria Amid Sectarian Violence Following HTS Takeover

AhlulBayt News Agency: A total of nine people, including a Shia Muslim man and four members of the Alawite community, have been killed across Syria amid ongoing violence following the Israeli-supported rise to power of former Takfiri commander Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

The deaths occurred on Sunday, according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), UK-based monitor, which monitors developments in the country.

The report stated that unidentified gunmen fatally shot a young Shia man in the western Syrian city of Homs.

Additionally, unknown assailants “directly shot and killed” four Alawite individuals as they returned from work in Jadrin Village, located in the suburbs of Hama, also in western Syria.

The victims were reportedly construction workers, according to “reliable sources” cited by SOHR.

The report suggested that the killings followed the removal of security checkpoints in the village by the general security forces of the Jolani-led regime.

In another incident, the body of a young man from al-Maliha al-Gharbiya in the eastern countryside of Dara’a—who had been living in Damascus—was discovered on the highway between the capital and the southern city, near a private university.

Three additional fatalities were reported in the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

Sectarian violence has surged across Syria since late last year, when Jolani and his Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group ousted the previous government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The HTS takeover triggered intensified violence, particularly in Idlib, where Assad’s forces had previously confined the group in response to its years of Takfiri-led bloodshed.

Coinciding with the regime change, Israel escalated its attacks on Syria, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure.

The Alawite community, to which Assad belongs, has suffered the most, with credible investigations documenting mass killings, kidnappings, and forced displacement.

A Syrian government fact-finding committee confirmed that over 1,400 civilians—mostly Alawites, including women and children—were killed in the coastal region in March alone, amid reports of looting, arson, and sectarian abuse.

Reports also highlight targeted attacks on Shia Muslims, with armed groups openly claiming responsibility for assaults on Shia and Alawite civilians.

