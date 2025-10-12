Sound bomb explosion heard near Hazrat Zeynab Shrine in Damascus countryside

AhlulBayt News Agency: Some Syrian and Iraqi media outlets reported on Sunday morning that an explosion was heard near the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) in the Damascus countryside.

The media added that the explosion was caused by sound bombs thrown by armed individuals near Al-Sadr Hospital, adjacent to the holy mausoleum, Naya reported.

The report added that shooting occurred in the area and that gangs affiliated with the Jolani regime had gathered in the area.

With the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) elements in Syria and the ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad, the shrine of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) has faced challenges.

Before the Assad government was toppled last year, thousands of pilgrims from various countries visited the holy site.

