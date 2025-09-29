OIC Watches Gaza massacre shamelessly — Forum Should Buried: MWM Central Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Talking to media Domki said: OIC watches the Gaza massacre shamelessly, the forum should be buried.

He further added: Arab leader gave their honor in the face of their daughters to Trump, and now they have to suffer the consequences.

He criticizes Trump for labeling Hamas terrorist organization, and said: Trump should be ashamed for calling Hamas a terrorist group, its Israel that is real terrorist who has massacred 70 thousand people, the state that has committed the largest genocide in world history.

He emphasizes the importance of the unity among the Muslim and said: In these circumstances it is important for Muslim community to be united, united in new way, with new passion.

He added: Muslims must unite and connect with each other, and right now I am reminded of Allama Iqbal's poem, which is teaching the Muslim Ummah a very good lesson: If Tehran becomes the Geneva of the Eastern world, perhaps the fate of the planet Earth will change.

Domki said: If we want to change the fate of globe, it will not come from Cairo of Damascus it will come from Tehran.

Regarding the political situation in the country, he said that the 26th Amendment has corrupted the constitution. Democracy cannot be established in the country without abolishing this constitutional amendment. The Constitution of Pakistan orders the army to stay away from political interference. When those with fake mandates become rulers, stability can never be achieved in the country.