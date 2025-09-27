Martyr Hassan Nasrallah Was Symbol of Fear for Pharaohs of His Time — Allama Maqsood Domki

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a central leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, visited Mehdi Abad, where he met with Ghalib Hussain Golato, Zawar Dildar Hussain, Fazal Hussain Domki, and others. On this occasion, he congratulated Ghalib Hussain Golato on the spiritual honor of performing Umrah by presenting him with a garland.

He was accompanied by Allama Saif Ali Domki, the district president of Majlis-e-Ulama Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt, and Nooruddin Golato, a district leader of the MWM Azadari Wing.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said:

“On the first martyrdom anniversary of Leader of the Resistance, we pay tribute to this great struggler whose entire life was spent in struggle in the way of Allah. He was a symbol of fear for the Pharaohs of his time, a beacon of hope for the oppressed and the helpless, and a strong arm and a proud commander for the Supreme Leader."

He further said: "Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, was a towering leader of the Islamic world and the Shia community who devoted his entire life to resisting the modern-day Pharaohs and global arrogant powers. Today, we renew our commitment to his mission and ideology and vow to continue walking his path.”

He added that the tragic incident occurred in the Tirah Valley has make the entire nation sad. It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the state institutions to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation into the unjust killing of innocent people and provide justice to the victimized families."

Allama Domki also strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumood Flotilla, and demand the Pakistan Government to take immediate and serious steps to ensure the security of this flotilla.

He said: The Arab states, Islamic countries, and the OIC must also play an effective role in this regard so that the global voice rising for the rights of the Palestinian people cannot be silenced.”