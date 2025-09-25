  1. Home
Memorial Gathering and Tribute to Martyr S. Hassan Nasrallah to be held this Saturday in Lucknow

25 September 2025 - 12:31
A special commemoration event, Majlis-e-Tarheem wa Paigham-e-Taziyat, will be held in honor of the martyred leader, Syed Hasan Nasrallah (R.A.), at the historic Chota Imambada in Lucknow on Saturday, 27th September 2025.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special commemoration event, Majlis-e-Tarheem wa Paigham-e-Taziyat, will be held in honor of the martyred leader, Syed Hasan Nasrallah (R.A.), at the historic Chota Imambada in Lucknow on Saturday, 27th September 2025.

The event will offer an opportunity for all those who support justice and resistance to pay their respects and express solidarity with the martyr’s unwavering commitment to the cause of the oppressed.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, 27th September 2025
  • Time: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
  • Venue: Chota Imambada, Lucknow, India 

The event is being organized to honor the legacy of Syed Hasan Nasrallah (R.A.), a renowned martyr who dedicated his life to the fight for justice, resistance, and the liberation of oppressed peoples.

Organizers have called upon all truth-seeking individuals to attend the gathering in large numbers to pay their respects to the martyr and participate in the solemn remembrance of his sacrifice.

This event will also serve as a reaffirmation of the commitment to continue the mission that he stood for — justice, resistance, and unwavering support for the oppressed across the world.

The gathering will include various commemorative speeches and messages of solidarity. All attendees are encouraged to express their admiration and dedication to the values Syed Hasan Nasrallah (R.A.) upheld throughout his life and in his martyrdom.

It is expected that scholars from different religions and faith will join the event to pay tribute to the life and sacrifices of this great hero of resistance.

