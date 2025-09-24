MP Raad: Hezbollah’s Strength Rooted in Wilayah and Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: MP Mohammad Raad, Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, affirmed that the enemy’s aggression targeted all of Hezbollah. He emphasized that what Hezbollah endured during its war with the Zionist enemy could have toppled entire states and collapsed armies, yet its cohesion was preserved through the doctrine of Wilayah, rooted in unwavering commitment and truthful application.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Raad stated that the establishment of the Support Front was one of the wisest decisions taken, representing a victory for freedom and humanity regardless of the cost.

He stressed that Hezbollah had no choice but to fully support the people of Gaza, sending a clear message to the world that any failure toward Palestine would reverberate across every capital in the region.

Raad highlighted that the Resistance operated in full alignment with its identity, convictions, and principles, proving its credibility in defending the Palestinian cause.

He added that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah chose the perfect moment for his departure, and the Israeli entity was stunned by the firmness of Hezbollah’s stance following his martyrdom.

Raad declared that Hezbollah cannot be defeated. Steadfastness prevailed, and every member of Hezbollah understood his duty the moment the party found itself without its Secretary-General.

He described Sayyed Nasrallah as a man of principled and strategic patience, noting that he would strongly disapprove of any misconduct by Hezbollah members that could tarnish the group’s image.

Raad said that public concern was widespread, and the pulse of the street remained loyal to the cause for which Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred. Despite the blow, Hezbollah has largely recovered and rebuilt its structure.

He continued, saying Hezbollah bore its wounds silently for the sake of stability and the greater cause, while some sought to provoke the group into damaging its exemplary reputation.

Affirming Hezbollah’s firm presence, Raad stated that no one can eliminate its political role. He stressed that their resolve remains strong, serving the aspirations of the people whom Sayyed Nasrallah described as the most honorable.

Regarding Hezbollah’s relations with allies, Raad said no partner has ever questioned their sincerity. He explained that alliances must serve meaningful purposes, often prioritizing national interests over short-term gains.

Raad emphasized that Hezbollah has never withdrawn from any alliance, and while others may choose their paths after Israeli aggression, Hezbollah remains committed to partnerships rooted in shared causes.

He also noted that Hezbollah’s strategic alliance with the Amal Movement is built on unity and transcends all others.

Raad stated that genuine commitment, clarity of principles, and rising above personal interests offer a different political model in Lebanon, even if it displeases some. Hezbollah’s evaluations guide its political engagements.

On regional relations, Raad expressed hope that Saudi Arabia and other states treat all Lebanese equally.

He clarified that Hezbollah’s relationship with Syria has never come at the expense of the Syrian people, but has served both nations in confronting Israeli aggression.

Raad concluded by saying that Lebanon’s current crisis and surrounding turmoil require all parties to reassess their positions, reiterating that the enemy remains fierce and destructive to all signs of life.

