Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Held in Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The first anniversary ceremony honoring two distinguished commanders of the Resistance Front—Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Commander Abbas Nilfroshan—was held on Thursday, Mehr 3, 1404 (September 25, 2025) at Golestan-e Shohada in Isfahan. The event was attended by Major General Rahim Safavi, senior advisor to the Commander-in-Chief, and Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij Organization.