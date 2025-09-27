Tehran unveils mural honoring Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new mural at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Square was unveiled on Friday to mark the first martyrdom anniversary of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Mehr, entitled “Seyyed Hassan in My Heart,” the mural reflects messages and narratives from children around the world on the occasion of the anniversary.

Sayyed Nasrallah, the third Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, was assassinated by the Israeli regime in a bombardment on Beirut on September 27, 2024. His life and leadership left a lasting impact on the political and resistance landscape of the region.

......................

End/ 257