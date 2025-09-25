"Inna Ala Al-Ahd": Seminar Held in Isfahan on Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s First Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand seminar titled "Inna Ala Al-Ahd" (We Are on the Covenant) was held in Isfahan by the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah's legendary leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his martyred companions. The seminar aimed to honor their sacrifices and reinforce their mission, while highlighting their impact on the Muslim world and beyond.

The seminar, organized by the MWM's Isfahan branch, was attended by prominent figures, including Allama Syed Shafqat Hussain Shirazi, Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan. In his speech, Allama Shirazi shed light on the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs, their mission, and the lasting legacy of their resistance.

Key Points from Allama Shafqat Hussain Shirazi's Address:

Martyrdom as the Guardian of Faith:

Allama Shirazi began by emphasizing that the sacrifice of martyrs has always been integral to preserving the message of Islam. He reflected on the countless sacrifices made by the Prophets and their followers, stating, "Prophets of God sacrificed their lives for the protection of divine truth—some were sawn in half, others beheaded, and many were exiled. Yet, they saw martyrdom as a blessing, as it is martyrdom that keeps the eternal message of faith alive."

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Unique Leadership:

Describing Sayyed Nasrallah as a unique leader, Allama Shirazi stated,

"The greatest blessing for any nation is a leader who can inspire the youth to be like the heroes of Karbala, embodying the spirit of resistance. Lebanon was fortunate to have a leader who didn’t just speak of leadership but led from the front. In 1997, when Sayyed Nasrallah sacrificed his son for the path of God, he declared, ‘Today, my son has made me victorious.’ This was a testament to his unwavering faith and perseverance."

The Global Message of Resistance:

Allama Shirazi underscored that the resistance championed by the martyrs was not limited to Hezbollah but had become a symbol of awakening for the entire Muslim Ummah. He highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah’s steadfast support for Palestine, Yemen, and oppressed peoples worldwide, with his brother, Sayyed Hashim Safiuddin, playing a pivotal role in disseminating the ideas of resistance.

Victory Against Imbalance of Power:

Despite the overwhelming resources of Israel and treacherous Arab rulers, Sayyed Nasrallah and his movement stood firm. Allama Shirazi reflected on the Battle of the Confederates (Ghazwat al-Ahzab) and noted that Sayyed Nasrallah renewed the spirit of this historic battle. "When Gaza and Al-Quds were under threat, Sayyed Nasrallah proclaimed, ‘We will not let this happen,’ and backed his words with unwavering action, writing a new chapter of resistance in history."

Practical Leadership Style:

Unlike many contemporary leaders who remain confined to speeches, Sayyed Nasrallah's leadership was action-oriented. "His guidance was not just found in words but in his actions on the battlefield, in his prayers, and in his struggles. His leadership was a model of sincerity and sacrifice," said Allama Shirazi.

International Admiration:

The reverence for Sayyed Nasrallah extended far beyond the Shia community. Allama Shirazi pointed out that his followers included Christians, Sunnis, and people from various ideological backgrounds. "Approximately 80 nations participated in his funeral, which proves that Sayyed Nasrallah was not just a leader of one sect but a symbol of awakening for the entire Muslim Ummah."

Testaments from the Martyrs:

Allama Shirazi quoted the martyr Yahiya Sanwar, who had written to Sayyed Nasrallah: "O Sayyed! If another Karbala happens, we will all become martyrs, but we will never bow before the enemy." This unyielding commitment to resistance, he said, was epitomized by Sayyed Nasrallah, who brought these words to life in the battlefield.

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants renewed their commitment to continue the mission of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions. The martyrdom of these leaders, they affirmed, is a continuous call for the awakening of the Muslim Ummah and the support of the oppressed.

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Isfahan branch also expressed gratitude for the support of Tashkil-e-Salman Farsi in making the seminar a success.

This seminar, which reinforced the principles of justice, resistance, and the enduring impact of martyrdom, was a powerful reminder of the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his commitment to the cause of the oppressed.