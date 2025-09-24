Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Ignited the Flame of Resistance with His Blood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Meharabpur, Sindh, Sahto stated,

"Today, we commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of a courageous warrior who, with his blood, ignited the flame of resistance in the hearts of the Muslim Ummah."

He described Martyr Hassan Nasrallah as a guiding light in dark times — a symbol of hope and dignity for his people.

"He taught his nation to live with honor and proved to the world that life without dignity, self-respect, and independence holds no value."

Drawing parallels with the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS), Sahto added:

"In Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, we see a reflection of the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS). Just as the Imam stood up against the tyranny of Yazid in Karbala and declared, ‘Hayhat minna al-zillah’ (We shall never accept humiliation), Martyr Nasrallah also stood fearlessly against global oppression and never bowed before tyranny."

Sahto further emphasized that the remarkable victories achieved under Nasrallah’s leadership in Hezbollah stand as a testament to the power of steadfastness and truth.

"His courage and resilience gave hope to oppressed people across the world. From Palestine to Kashmir, every freedom-loving heart draws strength from the spirit of Martyr Nasrallah."

He stressed that the martyred leader was not merely a commander for Lebanon or Hezbollah, but a source of inspiration for the entire Muslim Ummah.

"He was a leader for all — a torchbearer of resistance and a symbol of hope. His mission lives on, and it will continue until justice prevails and tyranny is wiped from the face of the Earth."

Concluding his remarks, Ashiq Sahto called on people across the globe to carry forward the mission of Martyr Nasrallah.

"We must adopt his legacy, become a voice for the oppressed, and embody the timeless message of Imam Hussain (AS) in our lives — that we will never accept humiliation. May Allah elevate the status of the martyr and grant us the strength to follow in his footsteps."

The ceremony marked a powerful reminder of how one individual’s unwavering stance against injustice can inspire a global movement rooted in dignity, faith, and resistance.