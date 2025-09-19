Sheikh Qassem urges Riyadh to start new phase in resistance ties

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to start a new chapter in relations with the Resistance.

Qassem delivered the speech at the Hezbollah ceremony to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of the great Jihadi Commander Ibrahim Akil and Al-Rudwan Unit commanders at Sayyed Al-Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s Dahieh.

"On September 20, 2024, Israeli war jets targeted a meeting for Al-Rudwan Command in Beirut’s Dahieh, leaving a large number of martyrs, including civilians," he said at the beginning of his speech, adding, "Martyr Commander Ibrahim Akil fought the Israeli invasion in 1982, led Hezbollah training unit, was one of commanders in 2006 war, fought the terrorists in Syria and worked as the military advisor of Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah since 2008."

Turning to regional developments, he stressed that the entire region is facing an exceptional and dangerous political turning point. Qassem underlined that ‘Israel’ is an American and Western colonial expansionist entity that seeks to control the region and deprive it of its choices.

"The usurping Zionist presence is expansionist and intended to be part of the West, a tool for America, a scarecrow for the region, and an expansionist state that prevents the region from its independence and the choices of its people," Qassem emphasized.

Referring to the Israeli aggression against Doha, he said that the Israeli strike on Qatar should be a message to all the regional states. "Israel’s target is Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iran. All of these are considered interim steps, after which comes the turn of Turkey and the other regions until the occupation entity becomes 'Greater Israel,'" he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to start a new chapter in relations with the Resistance. "I call on all the political parties in Lebanon, without any exception, not to serve ‘Israel’, because Lebanon is targeted by its expansionist scheme."

He stressed that Israel wanted to end the resistance, but it could not and will not be able to do so. "Hezbollah is ready to support the Lebanese Army if the government decides to face the Zionist aggression."