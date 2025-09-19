Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha Condemns Zionist Attacks but Falls Short on Concrete Measures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An emergency Arab-Islamic summit convened in Qatar following Zionist airstrikes on Doha that targeted senior Hamas leaders has concluded with strong condemnations but little in the way of actionable measures.

In its final statement, the summit denounced the Zionist regime’s attack on Qatar as well as strikes on Syria, Iran, and Lebanon. It further condemned it as ongoing genocide, starvation, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, alongside settlement expansion and expansionist policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem. The statement urged Arab and Islamic states to exert diplomatic pressure and pursue legal action against the Zionist regime, but stopped short of endorsing any military response.

Dr. Issam Khawaja, Secretary-General of Jordan’s Democratic People’s Unity Party, criticized the outcome as insufficient, arguing that Gulf states’ economic and security ties with the United States prevent them from taking decisive action. He described the communiqué as “generalized rhetoric” aimed at calming public anger, noting the absence of a clear timeline or practical mechanisms.

Khawaja also asserted that the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative are no longer viable, stressing that Arab governments remain focused on safeguarding their own interests and relations with Washington, even after the Zionist regime’s direct strike on Qatar.

While the summit delivered strong words of condemnation, observers highlight the lack of tangible measures to halt the mass killing in Gaza or to exert real pressure on the Zionist regime and the United States.

