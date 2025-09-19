Palestinian Resistance: Vetoing Gaza ceasefire resolution was a blank cheque to Israel

Palestinian resistance groups have considered the US veto of the Gaza ceasefire resolution at the Security Council meeting to be a blank check for the Israeli regime to carry out further killings in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Mujahideen movement announced in a statement, "We strongly condemn the criminal US government's repeated use of the veto privilege in the Security Council against the ceasefire resolution in Gaza."

The movement emphasized that the US veto of the ceasefire resolution is a blank check signed by the Zionists to commit further killings and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also announced in a statement that the US's use of the veto privilege against stopping the genocide in the Gaza Strip once again shows that the Trump administration is a practical partner and the main instigator of these crimes.

The Palestinian movement "Al-Ahrar" also announced, "We condemn in the strongest terms the US veto of the resolution to stop the genocidal war crimes in the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, the Hamas movement emphasized in a statement, "The US's use of the veto to thwart the ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip reflects that country's clear complicity and full participation in the crime of genocide that the Zionist occupying regime is committing against the Palestinian people."