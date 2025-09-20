Trump says US seeks to reclaim Bagram airbase from Taliban

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is working to regain control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, which American forces abandoned in 2021 during what he called an irresponsible withdrawal.

Speaking at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Trump criticized the U.S. exit from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden and teased “a little breaking news.”

Referring to Bagram, located in northeastern Afghanistan, Trump said, “One of the biggest airbases in the world. We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back.”

He highlighted the base’s strategic location near China, stating, “It’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

Trump claimed that the Taliban government in Afghanistan needs the United States, saying, “We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back.”

The Taliban rejected any return of U.S. military forces to Afghanistan.

Zakir Jalal, a Taliban Foreign Ministry official, posted that Afghanistan and the U.S. should engage politically and economically, but without any American military presence.

He added that Kabul is open to relations with Washington based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Bagram was once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, hosting over 100,000 troops during the height of the American campaign.

Earlier this year, Trump lamented the loss of Bagram and claimed it had been taken over by China.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid responded, saying the airbase is under Afghan control, not China’s.

The Taliban regained power in August 2021 following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks, despite no Afghan nationals being involved. The 20-year war resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

/129