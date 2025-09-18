Thousands protest Trump’s state visit to UK

Thousands of protesters in London have demonstrated against US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

During the rally in London on Wednesday, protesters from various nationalities and social backgrounds called Trump a racist, divisive, and authoritarian leader, rejecting his presence in Britain.

Some demonstrators, carrying Iranian flags, condemned US attacks on nuclear facilities and the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran. Anti-war groups also raised Palestinian flags to denounce US support for the Israeli regime and its attacks on Gaza.

The demonstration began in front of the BBC and continued toward Parliament Square. To maintain security, London police deployed more than 1,600 officers.

This is Trump’s second state visit to the UK, which, like his first visit in 2019, has sparked widespread protests. During this visit, he met with King Charles III and is scheduled to hold talks with the Prime Minister.