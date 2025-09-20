London protests over Trump visit and reception at Windsor Castle

AhlulBayt News Agency: It all began with all the trappings of a traditional state visit, horse drawn carriage, Royal pageantry, a formal greeting by the king, all behind the walls of this 11th century castle, away from the public.

But as the motorcade rolled, the marchers advanced in their thousands, a raucous sea of voices organized by the Trump Not Welcome coalition and allied groups making their ire clear.

He's a rapist. He is a racist. He is enabling and funding genocide in Palestine. He is a nightmare in all ways, for the values of the UK. He is funding tax cuts for the super rich by taking away the health care of ordinary people in the United States. He's got his goons out on the street disappearing people and bundling them into the back of vans so that they vanish without a trace. He is a danger to democracy in the United States and to prosperity and peace around the world. Zoe Gardenir, Immigration Campaigner and Organiser

The visit comes hard on the heels of the far-right march in London last week, seeing a common thread with Trump's rhetoric.

The UK says ties with the US are vital for trade, for the protesters, the moral cost outweighs the political calculus.

The way some governments are behaving, and our government is behaving, is to get as close to Trump as they can in the hope of getting some crumbs from his table. You could sort of see that on the level of rationality of one country. But they are allowing, by doing that, they are empowering him to carry on behaving in all these sorts of terrible ways around the world. So I think there's an alternative where these countries in the world say to Trump, no, we're not having your tariffs. We won't let you. We won't trade with you. If you do that to us, we will trade. I think that's what they should be doing, is seeking to take him down. Protestor 01

While criticizing the UK Government for inviting Trump in the first place, everyone also highlighted Trump's enabling of Israel's genocidal war on Palestinians.

My primary message of Trump is: you're supplying the arms, you're supplying the political support, and you’re giving the diplomatic cover to Israel. You could stop the destruction of Gaza straight away, if you wanted to. Jeremy Corbyn, MP

I'm part of an encampment outside the American Embassy where we are pointing out that the USA is funding the genocide in Palestine, and Trump is the face of genocide. Protestor 02

It's been a tumultuous week for the British Prime Minister, from the far right march, to the cabinet reshuffle, to the sacking of his ambassador to the US over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and, the continued public pressure over his government's support for the Israeli regime.

Away from the pomp and pageantry extended to Donald Trump, the voices here say they want a different legacy, one not of spectacle, but of justice.

They want the British government to ask itself, does it want to be remembered for its business deals with the United States or for complicity in genocide?