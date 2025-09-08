UK police arrest near 900 in protest against Palestine Action ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 900 people were arrested in London on Saturday during a large protest against the UK government’s decision to ban the activist group Palestine Action, which was recently labeled a “terrorist organization.”

Human rights organizations described the mass arrests as a grave attack on freedom of expression, calling it one of the largest acts of civil disobedience in modern British history.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square, many holding signs that read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The demonstration proceeded despite police warnings issued on Friday that public support for the group could lead to arrest under counter-terrorism laws.

According to a statement released Sunday by the Metropolitan Police, 890 individuals were arrested—857 for supporting Palestine Action and 33 for other offenses, including 17 cases involving violence against officers.

Deputy Commissioner Claire Smart claimed that police faced “unacceptable” levels of aggression from a masked group allegedly intent on disruption.

Palestine Action was officially added to the UK’s list of banned terrorist organizations in July, following a series of direct actions and sabotage, including an attack on a Royal Air Force base that reportedly caused $10 million in damages.

The government’s move has been strongly condemned by international human rights groups. The United Nations, Greenpeace, and Amnesty International have all criticized the decision, warning it criminalizes peaceful protest and threatens civil liberties.

In a statement posted on X, Amnesty International UK called the arrests a dangerous misuse of anti-terror legislation.

The group stated, “It’s completely ridiculous for police to be targeting and arresting people for sitting down, quietly holding a sign.”

They added that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, and the scenes on Saturday revealed how broad terrorism laws are being used to suppress free speech.

Amnesty observers who monitored the protest said the event was largely peaceful and challenged police claims of organized violence. They reported seeing officers “violently shoving people away and pulling out batons” during arrests.

The UK government is expected to defend its decision to proscribe Palestine Action in the coming weeks as legal challenges unfold. Rights advocates warn that the crackdown sets a troubling precedent for protest rights in Britain.

/129