Amnesty International calls for immediate global sanctions on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International has urged the global community to impose immediate economic sanctions on Israel over its ongoing war on Gaza.

Agnes Callamard, the Secretary-General of Amnesty International, told Al Jazeera that Israel’s genocide in Gaza would not have been possible without the complicity and support of states, organizations, and companies.

She said thousands of companies worldwide have directly backed Israel, prolonging the occupying regime’s war on Gaza.

Callamard described the occupation of Gaza City as a crime aimed at erasing the culture and history of Palestinians through forced displacement.

Economic sanctions must be imposed immediately against Israel, she said, adding that mere verbal condemnation is not enough.

Her comments came as international pressure on Israel continues to grow.

Alon Ben David, a military analyst for Israel’s Channel 13, recently acknowledged in an article for the daily Maariv that Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet are facing unprecedented global isolation.

He noted that not only the Arab and Islamic world but also a majority of countries worldwide are united against Israel.

According to Ben David, more than 140 countries are now preparing to formally recognize the Palestinian state, underscoring Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.

