Amnesty warns of AI surveillance targeting Pro-Palestinian immigrant protesters in US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International expressed concern on Wednesday over US authorities’ use of artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and Babel Street to monitor immigrants and target non-citizens at demonstrations supporting Palestinians, warning that this poses a serious threat to human rights and freedom of expression.

The organization reviewed documentation from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) public records, along with previously disclosed procurement and privacy assessment documents, revealing that AI tools such as Babel X, provided by Babel Street, and Immigration OS from Palantir, were used for surveillance

The report revealed those tools have automated capabilities that enable constant mass monitoring, surveillance, and assessments of people, often for the purpose of targeting non-US citizens.

